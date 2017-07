Soldiers Radio News

US Army Reserve Engineers work with the YMCA of the Rockies through the Innovative Readiness Training Program.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



THE Y-M-C-A OF THE ROCKIES IN GRANBY, COLORADO IS UTILIZING THE INNOVATIVE READINESS TRAINING PROGRAM TO GAIN THE ASSISTANCE OF ARMY RESERVE ENGINEERS FOR THEIR CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS. DIRECTOR, NAT SULLIVAN SAYS THE PROGRAM IS INVALUABLE TO THE NON-PROFIT.



"IT ENABLES US TO EXECUTE PROJECTS THAT WE OTHERWISE COULD NOT AFFORD. WE WOULD NEVER BE ABLE TO CONTRACT THAT JOB OUT. SO THAT'S A REALLY GOOD FIT FOR US AND FOR THE IOT PROGRAM."



PRIVATE FIRST CLASS DYLAN BURGESS SAYS THE PROGRAM ALLOWS HIM TO MEET GREAT PEOPLE WHILE GETTING GREAT TRAINING.



"WE'VE BEEN HAVING A REALLY GOOD TIME OUT HERE. LOVE THE PLACE; THE STAFF HAS BEEN SUPER FRIENDLY. I REALLY LIKE TALKING TO ALL THE CIVILIANS WALKING AROUND. THEY'VE ALWAYS BEEN REALLY EXCITED TO SEE US. THIS HAS BEEN REALLY COOL FOR US, BECAUSE WE ACTUALLY GET TO DO SOME TRAINING THAT WE'VE BEEN TRAINED IN OUR MOS TO DO, SO IT'S REALLY GOOD PRACTICE."



