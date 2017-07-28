(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170728-OKI-Fire Safety Inspector

    170728-OKI-Fire Safety Inspector

    UNITED STATES

    07.28.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Pearson 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    We're shining a Pacific Spotlight on 18th Fire Emergency Services Fire Safety Inspector SSgt Jacob Banuelos.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2017
    Date Posted: 07.28.2017 01:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48813
    Filename: 1707/DOD_104655534.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170728-OKI-Fire Safety Inspector, by LCpl Jonathan Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    American Forces Network
    Kadena Air Base
    Fire Safety
    Emergency Services
    Air Force
    Army
    American Forces
    AFN Okinawa

