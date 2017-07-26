(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Audio: Coast Guard, local agencies, good Samaritans rescue 12 people in Cape Cod Canal, 1 injured

    WOODS HOLE, MA, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole Groll 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Audio of the initial radio call from the captain of the Disco Volante to the Coast Guard on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Cape Cod Canal, Massachusetts. At the end of the audio, the watchstander says, "be advised, there are units en route at this time." (U.S. Coast Guard audio by Sector Southeastern New England)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2017
    Date Posted: 07.27.2017 14:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48804
    Filename: 1707/DOD_104652096.mp3
    Length: 00:00:33
    Year 2017
    Location: WOODS HOLE, MA, US 
    Web Views: 216
    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Audio: Coast Guard, local agencies, good Samaritans rescue 12 people in Cape Cod Canal, 1 injured, by PO3 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    search and rescue
    cape cod canal
    disco volante

