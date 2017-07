Soldiers Radio News

Airborne Soldiers are training with the Slovenian Army in preparation for Operation Atlantic Resolve.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



AIRBORNE SOLDIERS WITH THE 2ND BATTALION, 5-0-3RD INFANTRY REGIMENT ARE TRAINING AT THE POCEK RANGE IN SLOVENIA. COMMANDER, LIEUTENANT COLONEL JIM KEIRSEY SAYS THE SITE ALLOWS HIS TROOPS TO TRAIN ON A WIDE VARIETY OF OBJECTIVES.



"AND WE'RE DOING THIS ALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH OUR SLOVENIAN PARTNERS. THEY'VE GOT GREAT FACILITIES HERE, AND A GREAT TRAINING AREA FOR US TO MEET OUR TRAINING OBJECTIVES. THIS IS ONE OF THE PREMIERE TRAINING SIGHTS SOUTH OF THE ALPS."



HE CONTINUES SAYING THAT POCEK IS ALSO UNIQUE, PROVIDING AN UNEVEN LANDSCAPE THAT CHALLENGES HIS TROOPS IN WAYS THAT WILL IMPROVE THEIR ABILITIES AND SKILLS, MAKING THEM BETTER SOLDIERS AND VALUABLE ASSETS TO U-S ARMY EUROPE.



"AND I'M IMPRESSED BY THE TERRAIN YOU SEE BEHIND ME. FOR IT TO REALLY TEACH THE PLATOON LEADERS AND THE PLATOONS HOW TO SEIZE KEY TERRAIN AND ITS SOMETHING YOU DON'T SEE EVERYWHERE. SO POCEK OFFERS CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES FOR TRAINING."



