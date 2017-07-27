(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    07.27.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines with Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Platoon, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and Headquarters Battalion, 3D Marine Division, conducted training that simulated reconnaissance, recovery and decontamination of a facility on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, July 24th. Scenario based training allowed the Marines to be better prepared if a disaster strikes.

    Also in the Corps,
    U.S. Marines and sailors participated in Project Handclasp, part of UNITAS 2017, July 24th, at Huarmey, Peru. It's a U.S. Navy program that delivers humanitarian and educational materials donated by U.S. citizens. Marines helped deliver more than 100 pallets of donated items to the city's hospital and schools.

    In Marine Corps history,
    On this day in 1953, the Korean Armistice Agreement was signed which ended the Korean War. The agreement stopped the fighting and allowed U.S. forces a safe withdraw.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    Date Taken: 07.27.2017
    Date Posted: 07.27.2017
    Category: Newscasts
