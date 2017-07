Soldiers Radio News

The Commander of US Army Europe explains the importance of the Army's airborne capabilities in Europe.



THE COMMANDER OF U-S ARMY EUROPE, LIEUTENANT GENERAL BEN HODGES OBSERVES EXERCISE SWIFT RESPONSE. SAYING CONSTANT TRAINING WITH THE AIR FORCE IS VITAL FOR THE SUCCESS OF ARMY PARATROOPERS.



"WITHOUT AIR FORCE, THERE IS NO AIRBORNE, SO YOU HAVE TO PRACTICE, AND HAVING THIS JOINT FORCE ENTRY CAPABILITY IS A VITAL PART OF THE CAPABILITIES THAT THE UNITED STATES HAS BECAUSE IT'S A STRATEGIC TOOL FOR THE PRESIDENT."



HE CONTINUES WITH AN EXAMPLE OF HOW AIRBORNE ASSETS HAVE PROVEN ESSENTIAL FOR THE SUCCESS OF NATO.



"WHEN RUSSIA INVADED UKRAINE, WITH IN 48 HOURS, THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES SENT PARATROOPERS FROM THE 173RD AIRBORNE BRIGADE UP INTO ESTONIA, LATVIA, AND LITHUANIA. HE DIDN'T SEND AN AIRCRAFT CARRIER, HE DIDN'T SEND F35s, HE SEND AN AIRBORNE BATTALION FROM THE 173RD. SO THAT SORT OF AN ASSET IS A STRATEGIC ASSET FOR THE UNITED STATES."



