Soldiers Radio News

Soldiers move equipment across the Black Sea for Exercise Noble Partner.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



SOLDIERS ARE LOADING EQUIPMENT ONTO SHIPS BOUND FOR GEORGIA FOR EXERCISE NOBLE PARTNER. SECOND LIEUTENANT PAIGE WRIGHT SAYS IT'S A LOGISTICAL CHALLENGE UNKNOWN TO MANY SOLDIERS.



"IT'S ONE OF THE MOST IMPORTANT PIECES THAT YOU DON'T REALLY SEE. THE BEHIND THE SCENES STUFF LIKE THIS THE UNIT MOVEMENT OFFICERS FROM THE SPECIFIC UNITS, THEY'RE DOING WHAT'S NECESSARY TO GET THE EQUIPMENT TO WHERE IT NEEDS TO GO. "



LIEUTENANT COLONEL RONALD SYKORA SAYS INTEROPERABILITY IS THE KEY TO SUCCESS.



"WE HAVE THE ABILITY TO WORK WITH OUR PARTNER NATIONS, OUR ALLIES AND SHOW THE COMPATIBILITY AND SHOW THAT WE CAN CROSS THOSE BORDERS, WE CAN CROSS THE LANGUAGE BARRIERS AND WE CAN WORK AND EXECUTE THE MISSIONS COHESIVELY AND TOGETHER."



TRANSPORTATION PLANNER, BOB SETARO SAYS NOBLE PARTNER KEEPS THE REGION SAFE.



"BIG PICTURE, I THINK ITS PRETTY NEAT TO SEE THIRTY STRYKERS RIDING DOWN THE STREETS OF BULGARIA, CROSSING THE BLACK SEA TO PROMOTE STABILITY IN THE BLACK SEA REGION"



FOR MORE NEWS AND INFORMATION, CHECK OUT ARMY DOT MIL AND VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.