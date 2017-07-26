Date Taken: 07.26.2017 Date Posted: 07.26.2017 15:08 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 48778 Filename: 1707/DOD_104648479.mp3 Length: 00:00:16 Genre Blues Location: US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Spanish Audio PSA Learn To Swim, by Pamela Doty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.