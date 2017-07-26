Spanish Audio PSA Drinking Alcohol Can Be Deadly

This Spanish Audio PSA is 26 Seconds and touches on the topic that drinking alcohol while on or near the water can be deadly.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2017 14:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48777
|Filename:
|1707/DOD_104648469.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
