Marine Minute

Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby



Marines with Delta Company, 2nd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion conducted annual live-fire training July 24th at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. This annual training exercise ensures Marines are capable of operating light armored vehicles and hitting targets effectively.



Also in the Corps,

Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 373 supported the Veterans Village of San Diego during their 30th Annual Homeless Veteran Stand Down July 21st to the 23rd, at San Diego High School. They provided support by setting up tents, cots, chairs and also handed out food, and greeted over 2,000 veterans.



In Marine Corps history today, in 1947,

The National Security Act protected the Marine Corps as a separate service under the Department of the Navy. The Marine Corps was organized, trained and equipped to provide fleet Marine forces to seize or defend advanced naval bases and conduct land operations, which are essential to the success of a naval campaign.



