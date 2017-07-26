Military bands put on a show at Guam’s 73rd Annual Liberation Day celebrations. Tech Sgt. Bryan Magee is on the island with the report…
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2017 03:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48769
|Filename:
|1707/DOD_104645584.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 73rd Liberation Day Military Performances, by TSgt Bryan Magee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT