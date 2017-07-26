(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    73rd Liberation Day Military Performances

    GUAM

    07.26.2017

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Bryan Magee 

    Defense Media Activity - Guam

    Military bands put on a show at Guam’s 73rd Annual Liberation Day celebrations. Tech Sgt. Bryan Magee is on the island with the report…

