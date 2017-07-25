Air Force Radio News 25 July 2017 B

Today's stories: NASA, SpaceX, and Boeing are working together to develop new low-orbit launch vehicles. Also, B1-B Bomber aircraft out of Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, headed to Australia for exercise Talisman Saber 17.
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2017 16:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48760
|Filename:
|1707/DOD_104642743.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
