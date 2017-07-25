(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 25 July 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    07.25.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: NASA, SpaceX, and Boeing are working together to develop new low-orbit launch vehicles. Also, B1-B Bomber aircraft out of Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, headed to Australia for exercise Talisman Saber 17.

    Date Taken: 07.25.2017
    Date Posted: 07.25.2017 16:09
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    NASA
    Astronauts
    Boeing
    Anderson AFB
    Royal Australian Air Force
    B1-B Bomber
    SpaceX
    Exercise Talisman Saber 17
    Low-orbit Launch Vehicles

