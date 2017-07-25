Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.





Marines and sailors with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit completed Exercise Talisman Saber, July 23rd through the 25th, re-embarking aboard U.S. Navy ships, off the coast of Queensland, Australia. They spent several weeks building bilateral capabilities and strengthening the U.S.-Australian defense posture.



Also in the News,

Marine Corps veteran Colonel Randolph "Komrade" Bresnik left the Corps to become an Astronaut in 2004. He is assigned to Expedition 52/53 and scheduled to launch this Friday at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. He will be working on hundreds of experiments in biology, biotechnology, physical science and Earth science aboard the International Space Station.



In Marine Corps history today, in 1930,

Lieutenant Lewis 'Chesty' Puller earned his first of five Navy crosses for leading his team, Mike company, through five successful engagements against armed bandit forces in Nicaragua.