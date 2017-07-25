Family Housing Furniture Repair makes a big impact on Okinawa for Service members, and have been doing so since 1964. Lance Corporal Jonathan Pearson tells us more.
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2017 03:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48750
|Filename:
|1707/DOD_104639835.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170725-OKI-Furniture Repair Shop, by LCpl Jonathan Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
