    170725-OKI-Furniture Repair Shop

    UNITED STATES

    07.25.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Pearson 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    Family Housing Furniture Repair makes a big impact on Okinawa for Service members, and have been doing so since 1964. Lance Corporal Jonathan Pearson tells us more.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2017
    Date Posted: 07.25.2017 03:47
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170725-OKI-Furniture Repair Shop, by LCpl Jonathan Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Repair
    Japan
    Okinawa
    American Forces Network
    Furniture
    Navy
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    Army
    Camp Shields
    AFN Okinawa

