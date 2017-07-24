(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard, Honolulu Fire Department rescue kayaker off Kaena Point, Oahu

    Coast Guard, Honolulu Fire Department rescue kayaker off Kaena Point, Oahu

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Levasseur 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    The Coast Guard and crews from the Honolulu Fire Department rescued a man after his kayak began to take on water about a half mile off Kaena Point, Oahu, July 24, 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2017
    Date Posted: 07.24.2017 20:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48746
    Filename: 1707/DOD_104636213.mp3
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 66
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, Honolulu Fire Department rescue kayaker off Kaena Point, Oahu, by PO3 Amanda Levasseur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SAR
    USCG
    Honolulu
    Oahu
    D14
    Kayak
    Hawaii
    ASBP

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT