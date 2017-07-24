Coast Guard, Honolulu Fire Department rescue kayaker off Kaena Point, Oahu

The Coast Guard and crews from the Honolulu Fire Department rescued a man after his kayak began to take on water about a half mile off Kaena Point, Oahu, July 24, 2017.
