Today's stories: Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson announced a new program known as AFwerX. Also, senior leaders from around the European Theater gathered for an F-35 leadership forum.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2017 14:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48736
|Filename:
|1707/DOD_104635225.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 24 July 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT