    Air Force Radio News 24 July 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    07.24.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson announced a new program known as AFwerX. Also, senior leaders from around the European Theater gathered for an F-35 leadership forum.

    Date Taken: 07.24.2017
    Date Posted: 07.24.2017 14:34
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 24 July 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SECAF
    F-35
    Senior Leaders
    AFRN
    Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson
    AFwerX
    Innovative Problem Solvers

