Marines with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 167, Marine Air Ground Task Force 8 conducted a close air support drill during Integrated Training Exercise 5-17 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., July 21st. The ITX creates a challenging, realistic training environment that produces combat-ready forces.



Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232 completed their training as part of the Aviation Training Relocation program at Japan Air Self-Defense Force Hyakuri Air Base, Japan, July 21st. The 14-day ATR was an opportunity to increase operational strength and readiness between the U.S. and Japanese forces.



Marines and sailors participated in UNITAS 2017 an annual, multinational exercise at Ancon, Peru, July 20th. UNITAS focuses on strengthening existing regional partnerships and encourages establishing new relationships through the exchange of maritime mission-focused knowledge and expertise.



