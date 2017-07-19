There are soldiers sailing ships in Okinawa. Petty Officer Richard Doolin investigates.
The Army mariners are part of the 97th transportation company, 10th transportation battalion, 7th transportation brigade-expeditionary, based in Fort Eustis, Virginia, and are here on a nine-month deployment. USAV Broad Run is under the operational control of the 10th Support Group (Regional), Okinawa.
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2017 03:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48730
|Filename:
|1707/DOD_104633746.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Year
|2017
|Location:
|WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldiers Sailing Ships in Okinawa., by PO1 Richard Doolin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT