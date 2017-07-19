(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers Sailing Ships in Okinawa.

    WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.19.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Doolin 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    There are soldiers sailing ships in Okinawa. Petty Officer Richard Doolin investigates.

    The Army mariners are part of the 97th transportation company, 10th transportation battalion, 7th transportation brigade-expeditionary, based in Fort Eustis, Virginia, and are here on a nine-month deployment. USAV Broad Run is under the operational control of the 10th Support Group (Regional), Okinawa.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2017
