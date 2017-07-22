(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Regional Cooperation 2017 Radio Spot

    Regional Cooperation 2017 Radio Spot

    DUSHANBE, TAJIKISTAN

    07.22.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. John Raven 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs

    Radio spot about Exercise Regional Cooperation 2017 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan from 12-21 July, 2017. (US Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. John Raven)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2017
    Date Posted: 07.22.2017 08:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48727
    Filename: 1707/DOD_104631469.mp3
    Length: 00:01:08
    Year 2017
    Location: DUSHANBE, TJ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Regional Cooperation 2017 Radio Spot, by SSgt John Raven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Pakistan
    Central Command
    DOD
    Kazakhstan
    Kyrgyzstan
    U.S. Army
    Tajikistan
    Mongolia
    Exercise Regional Cooperation 2017

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT