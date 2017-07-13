Seabees on MCAS Futenma are performing general maintenance on base. Lance Corporal Jonathan Pearson takes us to MCAS Funtenma with the story.

AUDIO INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2017 Date Posted: 07.22.2017 00:02 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 48724 Filename: 1707/DOD_104628280.mp3 Length: 00:01:15 Year 2017 Genre Blues Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170121-OKI-Seabees, by LCpl Jonathan Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.