Seabees on MCAS Futenma are performing general maintenance on base. Lance Corporal Jonathan Pearson takes us to MCAS Funtenma with the story.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2017 00:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48724
|Filename:
|1707/DOD_104628280.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170121-OKI-Seabees, by LCpl Jonathan Pearson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT