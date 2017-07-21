(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    07.21.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby and Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Marine machine gunners with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment completed the live-fire portion of their Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation at Twentynine Palms, California, July 20th. The 2/7 MCCRE is in preparation for their upcoming deployment on the Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force.

    In the Pacific,
    Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Marines refreshed their knowledge about F/A-18C Hornet aircraft at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 19th. Subject matter experts with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232 taught these Marines the basic functions of an F/A-18C Hornet to make them more efficient at their job.

    Also in the Corps,
    Marines with 4th Force Reconnaissance Company alongside U.S. Army Special Forces conducted static-line and high-altitude airborne jump training at Schofield Barracks, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 14th. The purpose of the training was to maintain unit proficiency in successfully completing both static-line and free-fall parachute jumps.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

