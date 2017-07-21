I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.
Marine machine gunners with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment completed the live-fire portion of their Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation at Twentynine Palms, California, July 20th. The 2/7 MCCRE is in preparation for their upcoming deployment on the Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force.
In the Pacific,
Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Marines refreshed their knowledge about F/A-18C Hornet aircraft at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 19th. Subject matter experts with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232 taught these Marines the basic functions of an F/A-18C Hornet to make them more efficient at their job.
Also in the Corps,
Marines with 4th Force Reconnaissance Company alongside U.S. Army Special Forces conducted static-line and high-altitude airborne jump training at Schofield Barracks, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 14th. The purpose of the training was to maintain unit proficiency in successfully completing both static-line and free-fall parachute jumps.
That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.
This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby and LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
