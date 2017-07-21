2017 Guam Liberation Day Parade

(HAGÅTÑA, Guam) - Civic and military leadership joined forces to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of Guam with a wreath laying ceremony and public parade. The 3rd Marine Division Commanding General, Major General Craig Timberlake and the top Marine officer here on Guam, Col. Brent Bien laid a wreath at the start of the parade. The Governor Guam, Eddie Calvo then kicked off the parade by asking people to remember those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice. Amy Forsythe is on Guam with the report….