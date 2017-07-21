(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 Guam Liberation Day Parade

    2017 Guam Liberation Day Parade

    GUAM

    07.21.2017

    Audio by Amy Forsythe 

    Defense Media Activity - Guam

    (HAGÅTÑA, Guam) - Civic and military leadership joined forces to celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of Guam with a wreath laying ceremony and public parade. The 3rd Marine Division Commanding General, Major General Craig Timberlake and the top Marine officer here on Guam, Col. Brent Bien laid a wreath at the start of the parade. The Governor Guam, Eddie Calvo then kicked off the parade by asking people to remember those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice. Amy Forsythe is on Guam with the report….

    AUDIO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Guam Liberation Day Parade, by Amy Forsythe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

