    Direct Fire- Radio

    Direct Fire- Radio

    AUSTRALIA

    07.19.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jacob Colvin 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Golf Battery aim their Howitzers directly at targets 1600 meters away in support of Talisman Saber 2017.

    Date Taken: 07.19.2017
    Date Posted: 07.20.2017 17:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48700
    Filename: 1707/DOD_104622973.mp3
    Length: 00:01:31
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: AU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Direct Fire- Radio, by LCpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USMC
    31st MEU
    USS Green Bay
    PHIBRON 11
    USN
    USS Bonhomme Richard
    USS Ashland
    ESG7
    FightTonight
    Talisman Saber 2017
    TS17
    AusNavy
    WorkingNavy
    Amphibious 7th Fleet

