Date Taken: 07.19.2017 Date Posted: 07.20.2017 17:13 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 48700 Filename: 1707/DOD_104622973.mp3 Length: 00:01:31 Year 2017 Genre Blues Location: AU

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 High-Res. Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Direct Fire- Radio, by LCpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.