(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Air Force Podcast - EPME21 w/ CMSAF Wright

    The Air Force Podcast - EPME21 w/ CMSAF Wright

    DC, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2017

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)

    The Air Force recently announced changes to our enlisted PME. The first component in this evolution is transitioning to 100% in-residence EPME, effective immediately. This allows all Active-Duty, Guard and Reserve Airmen an opportunity to attend ALS, NCOA and SNCOA.

    We want to give you flexibility and allow you to decide when DL is right for you -- based off your mission tempo, your family life and how you need to balance your time. Ultimately, we want you to be able to focus on the mission and still have time for a work/life balance. Just as important, we want to ensure we're deliberately developing our Airmen in a way that makes sense.

    00:00 Intro
    00:28 Chief Introduces EPME21
    01:24 Foundation of EPME21
    02:19 Distance Learning equivalent course for Guard/Reserve Airmen
    02:57 Amount of time between resident experiences
    03:13 Chief recognizes learning activities outside of EPME classrooms
    04:12 How Airmen are being developed
    05:31 How Airmen will receive credit for PDUs
    06:12 Requirements for PDUs
    07:24 Immediate changes to EPME
    09:20 Bottom line
    09:42 Outro

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2017
    Date Posted: 07.20.2017 16:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48699
    Filename: 1707/DOD_104622888.mp3
    Length: 00:09:56
    Year 2017
    Genre Podcast
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 889
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Air Force Podcast - EPME21 w/ CMSAF Wright, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Podcast
    CMSAF
    Air Force
    EPME
    Chief Wright
    EPME21

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT