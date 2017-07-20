The Air Force Podcast - EPME21 w/ CMSAF Wright

The Air Force recently announced changes to our enlisted PME. The first component in this evolution is transitioning to 100% in-residence EPME, effective immediately. This allows all Active-Duty, Guard and Reserve Airmen an opportunity to attend ALS, NCOA and SNCOA.



We want to give you flexibility and allow you to decide when DL is right for you -- based off your mission tempo, your family life and how you need to balance your time. Ultimately, we want you to be able to focus on the mission and still have time for a work/life balance. Just as important, we want to ensure we're deliberately developing our Airmen in a way that makes sense.



00:00 Intro

00:28 Chief Introduces EPME21

01:24 Foundation of EPME21

02:19 Distance Learning equivalent course for Guard/Reserve Airmen

02:57 Amount of time between resident experiences

03:13 Chief recognizes learning activities outside of EPME classrooms

04:12 How Airmen are being developed

05:31 How Airmen will receive credit for PDUs

06:12 Requirements for PDUs

07:24 Immediate changes to EPME

09:20 Bottom line

09:42 Outro