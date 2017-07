Soldiers Radio News

The Commander of US Army Europe praises Bulgaria and the Army hitches a ride with the Air Force.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



THE COMMANDER OF U-S ARMY EUROPE, LIEUTENANT GENERAL BEN HODGES SPOKE AT AN EVENT IN HUNGRY FOR EXERCISE SWIFT RESPONSE 17, A COMPONENT OF SABER GUARDIAN 17. HE PRAISED THE COUNTRY FOR ALL IT DOES IN SUPPORT OF NATO.



"HUNGARY'S LOCATION IN EASTERN EUROPE IS STRATEGICALLY IMPORTANT. IT'S A PLACE THAT THE ALLIANCE HAS TO BE ABLE TO MOVE THROUGH, AND THEN A BASE LIKE PAPA GIVES US A TERRIFIC STAGING AREA FROM WHICH TO EXERCISE AND TRAIN THROUGHOUT EASTERN EUROPE AND THE BLACK SEA REGION."



THE U-S ARMY TRAINED ALONGSIDE THE AIRFORCE, LOADING STRYKERS ONTO JETS HEADED FOR TRAINING IN BULGARIA. COMPANY COMMANDER, CAPTAIN JARED MOORE SAYS THIS MISSION INCREASES HIS UNITS POTENTIAL.



"FOR US, IT'S VERY EXCITING TO ACTUALLY EXECUTE THIS MISSION AND AIRLOAD A STRYKER INTO ANOTHER COUNTRY, SO VERY EXCITING FOR US."



FOR MORE NEWS AND INFORMATION, CHECK OUT ARMY DOT MIL AND VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.