Soldiers Radio News

South Carolina National Guard Soldiers are in Romania and Bulgaria for Exercise Saber Guardian 17.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



SOUTH CAROLINA NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIERS ARE DEFENDING THE AIRSPACE IN ROMANIA AND BULGARIA FOR EXERCISE SABER GUARDIAN 17. SECOND LIEUTENANT TAWANNA THOMAS SAYS THE TRAINING PROVIDES HER SOLDIERS WITH A RARE OPPORTUNITY.



"SABER GUARDIAN ACTUALLY GIVES US A CHANCE TO GET OUT AND DO LIVE FIRE, DO IMPLACEMENT AND ACTUALLY GET TO DO A LOT OF THINGS THAT WE CAN'T DO AT HOME, 'CAUSE THAT'S WHAT WE'RE TRAINED TO DO, IS TO TRACK AND ENGAGE."



SERGEANT JESSE THOMAS SAYS THE HOST NATION PROVIDED PLENTY OF TRAINING OPPORTUNITIES.



"THEY HAD AIRCRAFT FLYING, IN OUR AREA OF OPERATION AND THEY HAD A COUPLE OF FLARES FIRE OFF, AND DURING THAT TIME, WE STAGED OUR AVENGERS TO THE POINT WHERE WE CAN HAVE OUR GUNNERS PRACTICE TRACKING SOME OF THESE TARGETS."



SERGEANT JESSI CORTEZ NOTES THAT TRAINING ALONGSIDE ALLIED SOLDIERS GIVES BOTH SIDES THE OPPORTUNITY TO LEARN NEW THINGS.



"I THINK WE BENEFIT FROM LEARNING FROM OTHER PEOPLE, WE GET ANOTHER PERSPECTIVE OF, LIKE, MAYBE, THIS IS ANOTHER, BETTER WAY TO DO THINGS, OR MAYBE IT'S NOT A BETTER WAY TO DO THINGS."



