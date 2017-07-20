Today's stories: Airmen test their ability to track and process medical supplies during a joint exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Also, the Arizona Air National Guard is helping battle wildfires in Arizona.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2017 13:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48691
|Filename:
|1707/DOD_104621506.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|35
This work, Air Force Radio News 20 July 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT