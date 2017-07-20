(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 20 July 2017 A

    Air Force Radio News 20 July 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    07.20.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: Airmen test their ability to track and process medical supplies during a joint exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan. Also, the Arizona Air National Guard is helping battle wildfires in Arizona.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2017
    Date Posted: 07.20.2017 13:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48691
    Filename: 1707/DOD_104621506.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 35

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 20 July 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Medical Supplies
    Kadena Air Base
    Joint Exercise
    Wildfires
    Arizona Air National Guard
    Arizona
    AFRN
    18th Medical Squadron
    Theater Lead Agent for Medical Material Pacific
    Frye Fire

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT