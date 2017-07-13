(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Talisman Saber Landing- Radio

    AUSTRALIA

    07.13.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jacob Colvin 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Marines drop down and make came on Townshend Island, Australia to get started on Talisman Saber 2017.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2017
    Date Posted: 07.19.2017 19:28
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talisman Saber Landing- Radio, by LCpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    31st MEU
    USS Green Bay
    PHIBRON 11
    USN
    USS Bonhomme Richard
    USS Ashland
    ESG7
    FightTonight
    Talisman Saber 2017
    TS17
    AusNavy
    WorkingNavy
    Amphibious 7th Fleet

