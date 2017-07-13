Marines drop down and make came on Townshend Island, Australia to get started on Talisman Saber 2017.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.19.2017 19:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48679
|Filename:
|1707/DOD_104616586.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Talisman Saber Landing- Radio, by LCpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT