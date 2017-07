Soldiers Radio News

US Soldiers are in Romania for Exercise Saber Guardian 17 where they successfully conducted a night crossing of the Danube River.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



SOLDIERS WITH THE SECOND CAVALRY REGIMENT MANEUVERED ACROSS THE DANUBE RIVER AS PART OF EXERCISE SABER GUARDIAN 17. CAPTAIN CHRISTOPHER CROSS SAYS THE TRAINING IMPROVES NATOs ABILITY TO WORK TOGETHER.



"BECAUSE IT'S DIFFERENT EVERYWHERE WE GO. EVERY TIME WE GO INTO A DIFFERENT COUNTRY SOMETHING'S JUST A LITTLE BIT DIFFERENT. WE LEARN SOMETHING MORE AND WE INCREASE OUR INTEROPERABILITY ACROSS EUROPE."



LIEUTENANT COLONEL ADAM LACKEY SAYS THAT THE EXERCISE SHOWS THE WORLD THAT NATO IS READY TO DEFEND ITSELF AGAINST ANY ADVERSARY.



"THE RIVER CROSSING LAST NIGHT WAS A HUGE CONFIDENCE BUILDER FOR THE TASKFORCE AND I WOULD HOPE FOR THE ENTIRE ALLIANCE. IT DEMONSTRATED A VERY COMPLEX OPERATION WITH MULTIPLE UNITS COMING TOGETHER FOR THE FIRST TIME TO ACCOMPLISH SOMETHING VERY SIGNIFICANT. AND IT'S EXACTLY WHAT WE'D HAVE TO DO IF WE WERE CALLED TO DEFEND IN EASTERN EUROPE."



FOR MORE NEWS AND INFORMATION, CHECK OUT ARMY DOT MIL AND VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.