Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



Marines with 2nd Tank Battalion, 2nd Marine Division participated in a combined arms exercise as part of Exercise Iron Wolf 17 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 14th. Iron Wolf is a large-scale exercise led by 2nd Tank Battalion, which involves ground combat troops, air support as well as naval gunfire in order to train in a more realistic environment against notional near-peer competitors.



Also in the Corps,

Explosive Ordnance Disposal Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron conducted Emergency Destruct Training at Target Island, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 14th. The training allows the Marines to prepare for unexpected aircraft incidents involving explosive hazards or gasoline bombs.



Also in the news,

The Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, spoke to Marines at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, July 17th. Gen. Neller spoke to the Marines about the importance of preserving our historic culture.



That's it for your Marine Minute