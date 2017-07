Soldiers Radio News

Paratroopers drop into Australia for Exercise Talisman Saber 17 and PEO Soldier offers a survey for better boots.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



PARATROOPERS FROM THE 25TH INFANTRY DIVISION FLEW FROM ALASKA AND DROPPED INTO AUSTRALIA FOR EXERCISE TALISMAN SABER 17. LIEUTENANT COLONEL GARY MAYLIN SAYS THE MISSION SHOWS THE U-S MILITARY'S ABILITY TO SUPPORT ITS ALLIES.



"IT'S IMPORTANT FOR 4-25 AS WELL AS OUR JOINT AND MULTINATIONAL PARTNERS TO DEMONSTRATE THAT WE HAVE THE ABILITY TO RAPIDLY PUT BOOTS ON THE GROUND, IN A FOREIGN COUNTRY, SO THAT WE SHOW THE RESOLVE, THE COMMITMENT WE HAVE TO OUR ALLIES IN THE ASIA-PACIFIC REGION, AND IT DEMONSTRATES TO OUR ENEMY THAT WE HAVE THAT CAPABILITY."



THE U-S DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE NEEDS YOUR FEEDBACK REGARDING THE BOOTS ON YOUR FEET. AN ONLINE SURVEY IS AVAILABLE FOR SERVICEMEMBERS OF EVERY BRANCH TO GIVE THEIR INPUT TO INFLUENCE THE FUTURE OF FOOTWEAR FOR TOMORROWS MILITARY. HAVE YOUR VOICE HEARD BY SEARCHING STANDARD ISSUE BOOT SURVEY ON YOUR SEARCH ENGINE AND FOLLOWING THE LINK TO THE NATICK DOT ARMY DOT MIL WEBSITE. YOU'LL NEED YOUR CAC TO LOG IN.



THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.