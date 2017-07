Soldiers Radio News

Oklahoma National Guard Soldiers saved Ukrainian civilians from an apartment fire in the western city of Lviv.



SOLDIERS FROM THE OKLAHOMA NATIONAL GUARD RESCUED CIVILIANS FROM AN APARTMENT FIRE IN LVIV UKRAINE.



"WE TURN AROUND AND THERE WAS JUST BILLOWING SMOKE. IT WAS PROBABLY ABOUT TWO BLOCKS DOWN THE ROAD."



SERGEANT NELSON DEESE IS A VOLUNTEER FIRE FIGHTER IN HIS CIVILIAN LIFE.



"SO MY FIRST INSTINCT WAS TO RUN TOWARDS THE FIRE."



HE AND HIS FELLOW SOLDIERS ENTERED THE BURNING BUILDING.



"WE GOT ABOUT TO THE THIRD STORY, AND THEN YOU COULD SEE THE FIRE. IT WAS JUST, BLAZIN'."



SPECIALIST KELLAR JACKSON SAYS THE SCENE WAS UNLIKE ANYTHING HE'D EVER SEEN.



"IT WAS STUFFY, SMOKE, YOU COULD BARELY BREATHE. IT WAS KIND OF INTENSE."



THE SOLDIERS ALERTED RESIDENTS THAT WERE UNAWARE OF THE FIRE, RISKING THEIR SAFETY TO HELP OTHERS.



"THIS IS INSTILLED IN US AS A SOLDIER, IT'S DEFINITELY INSTILLED IN YOU TO ALWAYS BE READY, AND ALWAYS BE THERE FOR ANYONE, ON THE BATTLE FIELD OR NOT."



SERGEANT DEESE MADE SURE THE SOLDIERS LEFT THE BUILDING WHEN FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED.



