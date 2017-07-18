(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 18 July 2017 B

    Air Force Radio News 18 July 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2017

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Robbie Arp 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: The U.S. Air Force is providing intelligence, airlift, and refueling for the massive exercise, Talisman Saber. Also, engineers from around Edwards Air Force Base California, partnered with members of the Desert High School robotics team to come up with a solution to a real-world test problem.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2017
    Date Posted: 07.18.2017 13:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48661
    Filename: 1707/DOD_104605780.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 26

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 18 July 2017 B, by TSgt Robbie Arp, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Edwards AFB
    F-22
    Talisman Saber
    AFRN
    Desert High School

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT