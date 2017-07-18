(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    07.18.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marines and Sailors with 1st Marine Logistics Group are currently participating in Exercise Pacific Horizon 2017 off the coast of Camp Pendleton, California. The exercise demonstrates the Navy and Marine Corps' ability to excel in staging large-scale assaults on areas where the sea meets the land.

    Also in the news,
    Marines assigned to Task Force Southwest aided and advised Afghan forces in the recapture of the strategic Afghan district of Nawa from Taliban forces July 15th. Task Force Southwest is comprised of approximately 300 Marines whose main objective is to train, advise and assist key leaders within the Afghan military and police.

    On this day in Marine Corps history, in 1918,
    The 4th Brigade of Marines began an attack near Soissons, France, as part of a three-division counterattack against German forces during World War I. The brigade sustained over 1,900 casualties in four days of fighting before victoriously recapturing Allied ground.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2017
    Date Posted: 07.18.2017 10:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48660
    Filename: 1707/DOD_104604912.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Taliban
    Afghan Forces
    Sea
    USMC
    France
    Nawa
    Pacific Horizon
    1st MLG
    Allies
    WWI
    World War I
    DMA
    Land
    1st Marine Logistics Group
    German Forces
    Advise
    Defense Media Activity
    Navy
    History
    Sailors
    California
    Afghanistan
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Exercise
    Training
    Amphibious Operations
    Marine Corps History
    Marines.mil
    Marine Minute
    Soissons
    Task Force Southwest
    TFSW
    DMAMAMM
    Exercise Pacific Horizon 2017
    4th Marine Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT