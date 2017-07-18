Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



Marines and Sailors with 1st Marine Logistics Group are currently participating in Exercise Pacific Horizon 2017 off the coast of Camp Pendleton, California. The exercise demonstrates the Navy and Marine Corps' ability to excel in staging large-scale assaults on areas where the sea meets the land.



Also in the news,

Marines assigned to Task Force Southwest aided and advised Afghan forces in the recapture of the strategic Afghan district of Nawa from Taliban forces July 15th. Task Force Southwest is comprised of approximately 300 Marines whose main objective is to train, advise and assist key leaders within the Afghan military and police.



On this day in Marine Corps history, in 1918,

The 4th Brigade of Marines began an attack near Soissons, France, as part of a three-division counterattack against German forces during World War I. The brigade sustained over 1,900 casualties in four days of fighting before victoriously recapturing Allied ground.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.