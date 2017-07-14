(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bastille Day

    Bastille Day

    FRANCE

    07.14.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Ericha Guyote 

    American Forces Network Europe

    The Bastille Day Parade holds a historical significance in French culture. As Senior Airman Ericha Guyote tells us there's also some significance to American troops participating in this Military Parade.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bastille Day, by A1C Ericha Guyote, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    The Military Parade on Bastille Day

