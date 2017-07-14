The Bastille Day Parade holds a historical significance in French culture. As Senior Airman Ericha Guyote tells us there's also some significance to American troops participating in this Military Parade.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2017 05:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48657
|Filename:
|1707/DOD_104603844.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Artist
|SrA Guyote
|Year
|2017
|Location:
|FR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bastille Day, by A1C Ericha Guyote, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT