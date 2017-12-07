Suggested lead:
Master Gunnery Sergeant Carlos Zuniga, the III MEF Career Planner and Staff NCOIC, dropped by AFN to talk about marines re-enlisting.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2017 20:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|48651
|Filename:
|1707/DOD_104600721.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Year
|2017
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
This work, Marines Reenlisting Radio Story, by PO1 Richard Doolin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
