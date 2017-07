Soldiers Radio News

Soldiers train in Romania for Exercise Saber Guardian 17, the Vermont National Guard opens a new, energy efficient facility, and US Soldiers lead the parade for Bastille Day on France.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



U-S SOLDIERS TRAIN IN BULGARIA AS PART OF EXERCISE SABER GUARDIAN 17. CAPTAIN BILL WHELAN SAYS WORKING WITH UNITS FROM BULGARIA AND SERBIA HAS IMPROVED INTEROPERABILITY.



"I THINK IT'S GONE REALLY WELL BECAUSE WE'VE BEEN ABLE TO TEACH THEM SOME THINGS BUT THEN THEY'VE ALSO BEEN ABLE TO TEACH US SOME OF THEIR TACTICS SO NOW I FEEL LIKE WE CAN OPERATE JOINTLY AND BE SAFE AND LETHAL."



THE VERMONT NATIONAL GUARD OPENS A NEW MAINTENANCE FACILITY THAT CONSTRUCTION AND FACILITIES MANAGER COLONEL ROBERT GINGRES NOTES IS BETTER FOR THE ENVIRONMENT.



"THE TWO OLD FACILITIES, WHICH ARE SIGNIFICANTLY SMALLER, WERE VERY ENERGY INEFFICIENT, AND THIS FACILITY USES LESS ENERGY THAN THOSE TWO."



SUPREME ALLIED COMMANDER, GENERAL CURTIS SCAPARROTTI ATTENDED BASTILLE DAY CELEBRATIONS, SAYING OUR ALLIANCE WITH FRANCE REMAINS IMPORTANT.



"THE STRONG PARTNERSHIP THAT WAS FORGED IN WAR MANY YEARS AGO, BUT ENDURES TODAY, AND WE'VE GOT TO CONTINUE TO STRENGTHEN IT."



FOR MORE NEWS AND INFORMATION, CHECK OUT ARMY DOT MIL AND VISIT THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.