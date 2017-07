Soldiers Radio News

US Army Reserve Engineers are leading the way for Exercise Resolute Castle 17.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



U-S SOLDIERS ARE LEADING THE WAY IN ROMANIA FOR THE MULTINATIONAL ENGINEER READINESS EXERCISE RESOLUTE CASTILE 17. ROMANIAN CAPTAIN FLORIN OPERA SAYS THE PARTNERSHIP IS STRONG.



"WE HAVE VERY GOOD COOPERATION WITH THE UNITED STATES ENGINEER RESERVE AND WE REALIZE TOGETHER WE CAN GET THROUGH ALL THE CHALLENGES THAT WE ARE GONG TO FACE."



BRITISH MAJOR CHARLIE MONTGOMERY SAYS HIS SOLDIERS ARE ENCOURAGED BY THE QUALITY OF OUR RESERVE ENGINEERS.



"WE'VE HAD A BRILLIANT HERE WORKING WITH THE AMERICAN RESERVE. MY RESERVE SOLDIERS HAVE REALLY FOUND THE ENTHUSIASM AND PROFESSIONALISM OF THE AMERICANS REALLY REFRESHING TO SORT OF MIRROR THEIR OWN."



THE COMMANDER OF U-S ARMY EUROPE, LIEUTENANT GENERAL BEN HODGES SAYS U-S RESERVE ENGINEERS FILL A VITAL ROLE IN EUROPE.



"GREAT ENGINEERING CAPABILITY IN THE RESERVES. WE SAW IT LAST YEAR DURING THIS SABER GUARDIAN EXERCISE AND SO THE RESERVE COMPONENT IS LIKE OXYGEN FOR ME."



