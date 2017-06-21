(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Aviation Nation 2017 Radio Spot (0:15)

    Aviation Nation 2017 Radio Spot (0:15)

    NV, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2017

    Courtesy Audio

    99th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    15 Second Radio Spot advertising The Aviation Nation 2017 Air Show at Nellis AFB, NV

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2017
    Date Posted: 07.17.2017 13:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48644
    Filename: 1707/DOD_104599712.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Artist SSgt Lindsey Gulliver
    Year 2017
    Location: NV, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviation Nation 2017 Radio Spot (0:15), is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Nevada
    Air Show
    Nellis AFB
    Aviation Nation

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT