U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 31 conducted small-arms and machine gun marksmanship training on Townshend Island, Shoalwater Bay Training Area, Queensland, Australia, during Exercise Talisman Saber 17, July 16th. Talisman Saber is a biennial exercise designed to improve the operational relationship between Australian and U.S. forces.



Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller attended the Stafford County Armed Services Memorial dedication ceremony in Stafford, Va., July 15th. The memorial provides a place for families and citizens of Stafford County to honor fallen service members.



A memorial cermemony was held at Hubert Fry Center in the Tennessee Riverpark, July 16th, to honor the four Marines and Sailor who were killed in a terrorist attack at Chattanooga, Tennesee recruiting station two years prior.



