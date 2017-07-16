Exercise Regional Cooperation 2017, Audio Interview with U.S. Army Maj. Robert McCracken

Audio interview with U.S. Army Major Robert McCracken, lead exercise planner, during Exercise Regional Cooperation 2017 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan from 12-22 July, 2017. During RC 17, service members from each country will work side-by-side to develop combined military operations in response to scenarios throughout the 14-day exercise. (US Air Force video by Staff Sgt. John Raven)