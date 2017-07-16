(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Exercise Regional Cooperation 2017, Audio Interview with U.S. Army Maj. Robert McCracken

    DUSHANBE, TAJIKISTAN

    07.16.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. John Raven 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs

    Audio interview with U.S. Army Major Robert McCracken, lead exercise planner, during Exercise Regional Cooperation 2017 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan from 12-22 July, 2017. During RC 17, service members from each country will work side-by-side to develop combined military operations in response to scenarios throughout the 14-day exercise. (US Air Force video by Staff Sgt. John Raven)

    Date Taken: 07.16.2017
    Date Posted: 07.17.2017 11:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:03:27
    Year 2017
    Location: DUSHANBE, TJ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Regional Cooperation 2017, Audio Interview with U.S. Army Maj. Robert McCracken, by SSgt John Raven, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Pakistan
    Central Command
    DOD
    Kazakhstan
    Kyrgyzstan
    Tajikistan
    Mongolia
    EXERCISE REGIONAL COOPERATION 17
    Ecercise Regional Cooperation 17

