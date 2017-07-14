Today's stories: Exercise Red Flag 17-3 began, a three-week air-to-air combat training exercise. Also, Army Command Sergeant Major John Troxell, the senior enlisted advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spent a day at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.
This work, Air Force Radio News 14 July 2017 B, by SSgt Samantha Konieczny, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
