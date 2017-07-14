Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



Marines and sailors with 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and America Amphibious Ready Group began amphibious training operations at various locations in Hawaii, July 13th. This allows Marines and sailors to sustain skills developed during a comprehensive six-month pre-deployment training cycle.



Also in the Corps,

The Marine Corps recently made plans to field lighter and better fitting plate carriers and body armor in the near future. The Marine Corps and Army are working together to design a new plate carrier called the Plate Carrier Generation III, which is 23 percent lighter, and designed to fit male and female body-types.



On this day in Marine Corps history in 1993,

The USS Iwo Jima was decommissioned after over 30 years of service, and was the first ship specifically designed as an amphibious assault ship from the keel up. The ship was named after the World War II battle during which three Marine divisions ousted 20,000 entrenched Japanese troops.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.