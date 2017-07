Soldiers Raio News

Soldiers with the 2nd Cavalry Regiment are crossing a river on the Hungarian/Romanian border.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



SOLDIERS WITH THE SECOND CAVALRY REGIMENT ARE CROSSING A RIVER ON THE HUNGARIAN-ROMANIAN BORDER AS PART OF EXERCISE SABER GUARDIAN 17. COMMANDER, COLONEL PATRICK ELLIS SAYS HIS UNIT JUMPED ON THIS OPPORTUNITY FOR TRAINING THAT THEY COULDN'T GET NEAR THEIR HOME STATION.



"THIS IS NOT SOMETHING WE CAN DO IN VISECK, I DON'T KNOW THAT THERE'S A RIVER IN VILSECK THAT CAN HANDLE THE THROUGHPUT THAT WE'RE ABOUT TO PUT ON IT, AND THE ROMANIANS HAVE BEEN GREAT HOSTS."



COLONEL ELLIS ALSO SAYS THAT, WHILE THE TRAINING WAS GOOD, IT ALSO DEMONSTRATES NATO'S CAPABILITIES AND DETERS AGGRESSION.



"EXERCISES LIKE THIS ALSO HAVE A DETERRING EFFECT AGAINST OUR ADVERSARIES. THEY CAN SEE THAT THE ALLIANCE IS STRONG AND THAT THE ALLIANCE IS WORKING TO MAINTAIN IT'S MILITARY CAPABILITIES. AND THAT, WHEN NECESSARY, WE WOULD DEFEND THE ALLIANCE. BUT THE ASSURANCE AND THE DETERRENCE, HOPEFULLY, WILL CREATE AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE WE WON'T HAVE TO DEFEND."



