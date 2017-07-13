(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    07.13.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force conducted the Coxswain Skills Course, July 12th at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan. During the course they learned how to operate a combat rubber raiding craft, read nautical charts, and tie knots used in small boat operations.

    Also in the Corps,
    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, completed phase two of Eagle Wrath 2017 July 10th at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan. They conducted live-fire training exercises to utilize weapon systems effectively in a deployed environment.

    Also in the news,
    U.S. Marines and sailors from Marine Forces Reserve and service members with the New Mexico and Pennsylvania Air National Guard, are working together to give aid to the residents of Louisiana in Saint John the Baptist Parish, Tangipahoa Parish and Assumption Parish from July 10th to the 24th.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2017
    Date Posted: 07.13.2017 09:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48602
    Filename: 1707/DOD_104589257.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Japan
    Louisiana
    New Mexico
    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    3rd Marine Division
    Camp Hansen
    Camp Fuji
    sailors
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    3rd Reconnaissance Battalion
    Marine Forces Reserve
    Combined Arms Training Center
    Marine Wing Support Squadron 171
    Assumption Parish
    july 10th
    DMAMAMM
    Eagle Wrath 2017
    Coxswain Skills course
    July 12th
    Okiniawa
    Pennsylvannia Air National Guard
    Saint John the Baptist Parish
    Tangipahoa Parish
    July 10th-24th

    • LEAVE A COMMENT