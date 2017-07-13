Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



U.S. Marines with 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division, III Marine Expeditionary Force conducted the Coxswain Skills Course, July 12th at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan. During the course they learned how to operate a combat rubber raiding craft, read nautical charts, and tie knots used in small boat operations.



Also in the Corps,

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, completed phase two of Eagle Wrath 2017 July 10th at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan. They conducted live-fire training exercises to utilize weapon systems effectively in a deployed environment.



Also in the news,

U.S. Marines and sailors from Marine Forces Reserve and service members with the New Mexico and Pennsylvania Air National Guard, are working together to give aid to the residents of Louisiana in Saint John the Baptist Parish, Tangipahoa Parish and Assumption Parish from July 10th to the 24th.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.