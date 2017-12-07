(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard helicopter pilot speaks on response to downed aircraft 17 miles northwest of Opa Locka

    FL, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Woodall 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7

    Coast Guard Lt. Mark Amendolara, Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter pilot, speaks about responding to a downed aircraft July 12, 2017, approximately 17 miles northwest of Opa Locka, Florida.

    Date Taken: 07.12.2017
    Date Posted: 07.12.2017 15:06
    Year 2017
    Location: FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard helicopter pilot speaks on response to downed aircraft 17 miles northwest of Opa Locka, by PO3 Eric Woodall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

