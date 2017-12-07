Coast Guard Lt. Mark Amendolara, Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter pilot, speaks about responding to a downed aircraft July 12, 2017, approximately 17 miles northwest of Opa Locka, Florida.
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2017 15:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Year
|2017
|Location:
|FL, US
This work, Coast Guard helicopter pilot speaks on response to downed aircraft 17 miles northwest of Opa Locka, by PO3 Eric Woodall, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
