    The Pillars 11 - Interview (Air Force Ken)

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2017

    Courtesy Audio

    25th Air Force

    Whether active-duty Air Force, civilian or contractor, life happens, and you can’t always be prepared for it. An important part of making daily Air Force missions happen is ensuring Airmen are ready for what life hands them. During this podcast, Chaplain (Maj.) Jim Bridgham, wing chaplain, and Capt. Jerry Walker III, Ph.D., Surgeon General, 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, 25th Air Force, talk with 'Air Force Ken.'

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2017
    Date Posted: 07.12.2017 13:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 48584
    Filename: 1707/DOD_104585642.mp3
    Length: 00:24:00
    Artist Jim Bridgham & Jerry Walker
    Album The Pillars 11 - Interview (Air Force Ken)
    Track # 11
    Year Jun
    Genre Personal Development
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 11

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Pillars 11 - Interview (Air Force Ken), is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Resilience
    Chaplain
    25th Air Force
    25AF

