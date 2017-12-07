(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    07.12.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 232 are currently conducting exercises with the Japan Air Self Defense Force at Hyakuri Air Base, Japan, as part of the Aviation Training Relocation Program. The program provides Marine Corps aviation the opportunity to conduct training and readiness requirements in various locations while fostering capable alliances with partner nations.

    Also in the Corps,
    The Marine Corps recently announced that its new next-generation marksmanship trainer will be headed to the fleet in the near future. The Indoor Simulated Marksmanship Trainer III adds three new weapons, 3-D imagery, and enhanced training modes, giving Marines a better, more realistic training experience as they prepare for the complexities of modern warfare.

    Also in the news,
    Four sports legends, who served in the Marine Corps, were inducted into the 2017 United States Marine Corps Sports Hall of Fame during a ceremony July 12th, at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Quantico, Virginia.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines.mil.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

