    U.S. Coast Guard Sector Guam Change of Command

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    07.07.2017

    Audio by Amy Forsythe 

    Defense Media Activity - Guam

    (NAVAL BASE GUAM) -- The U.S. Coast Guard in Guam held a change of command ceremony on Naval Base Guam, July 7, 2017. Civic and military leaders said farewell to Guam’s Coast Guard commander after a robust tour. Report by Amy Forsythe, Defense Media Activity-Guam.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Guam Change of Command, by Amy Forsythe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

