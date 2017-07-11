(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 11 July 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    07.11.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Samantha Konieczny 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's story: The Air Force Medical Service has launched a new mobile app to connect Airmen and patients to news and information about the AFMS.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 11 July 2017 B, by SSgt Samantha Konieczny, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

